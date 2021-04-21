Covaxin neutralises double mutant strain, effective against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2: ICMR

Indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday.

"ICMR study shows #COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," the ICMR tweeted.

This development comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic being witnessed across the country.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 treatment in India and in several countries across the globe with another 60 in the process.

EUAs have now been obtained from Mexico, the Philippines, Iran, Paraguay, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Guyana, Venezuela, Botswana, Zimbabwe, among several other countries. EUAs are in process in the USA and several European countries. Pricing for international markets and supplies to governments under EUAs have been established between USD 15-20/dose.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said on Tuesday that it will produce 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, next month against 15 million doses in March to support the vaccination campaign in the country.

The vaccine maker in a statement has said that the company has ramped up its production capacity of Covaxin to 700 million doses per annum.

The comments have come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted vaccine makers to scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time.

The government has also approved a payment of about Rs 4,500 crore as advance to vaccine makers like Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech against future supplies.

Meanwhile, as per the union health ministry, India on Wednesday crossed a landmark with more than 13 crore people administered with doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 29 Lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. "Cumulatively, 13,01,19,310 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,01,413 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the health ministry said.

