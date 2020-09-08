'Covaxin': Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine completes Phase-I trials at PGI Rohtak; here's when it will hit markets

The first phase of the clinical trials for Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine being developed at Post Graduate Institute (PGI) Rohtak has been successful. According to the institute, the trial has been proceeding in the right direction and the results of the first phase will come soon. It is expected that by the end of this year, the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready to be marketed.

Phase-II trials to be conducted on 380 volunteers across India

PGI Rohtak has started the second phase trials after the successful completion of the first phase. The Phase-II clinical trials will be conducted on 380 volunteers across India. This will also include 50 volunteers from PGI Rohtak.

The unique thing about this trial is that this time patients with diabetes and high blood pressure have also been included in the COVID-19 vaccine trial. The institute has currently screened 15 volunteers and will soon screen the remaining 35. In this trial, half of the volunteers will be given dosages of 3 micrograms and the rest 6 micrograms.

Phase-I clinical trial results found to be "impressive"

Dr. O.P. Kalra, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences said that the results of the Phase-I clinical trials have improved substantially and that the antibody levels in the volunteers have also been found to be very impressive. However, the results will be released by Bharat Biotech at their own discretion. Dr. Kalra said that the Phase-II clinical trials have been initiated and PGI Rohtak will conduct the trial on about 50 volunteers in the institute. Some changes have been made in the Phase-II trials, as it will be conducted on people aged 12 to 65 years.

Clinical trials to include diabetic patients this time

This time, the COVID-19 vaccine will also be tested on patients with diabetes and high blood pressure. Dr. Kalra also said it is expected that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine may hit into the markets by the end of the year after the completion of the second phase of the trials and provided the results turn out satisfactory. Till then, it is necessary for people to continue to follow social distancing, wear COVID-19 masks, and practice frequent hand washing to avoid and cut the spread of the coronavirus.