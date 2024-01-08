'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

The Gujarat government was declared to be "not competent enough" to issue the order by the Supreme Court.

The Gujarat government's order, which had given 11 men life sentences after being found guilty of gang raping Bilkis Bano and killing 14 members of her family during the state's 2002 communal riots, was quashed by the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.

The Gujarat government was declared to be "not competent enough" to issue the order by the Supreme Court, which also referred to the action as a "fraud act". Also, it mandated that the prisoners turn themselves in and go back to prison in two weeks.

The Supreme Court bench's top ten quotes regarding the Bilkis Bano rape case are as follows: