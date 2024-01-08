'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

The Gujarat government was declared to be "not competent enough" to issue the order by the Supreme Court.
The Gujarat government's order, which had given 11 men life sentences after being found guilty of gang raping Bilkis Bano and killing 14 members of her family during the state's 2002 communal riots, was quashed by the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday.
The Gujarat government was declared to be "not competent enough" to issue the order by the Supreme Court, which also referred to the action as a "fraud act". Also, it mandated that the prisoners turn themselves in and go back to prison in two weeks.
The Supreme Court bench's top ten quotes regarding the Bilkis Bano rape case are as follows:
- "State of Gujarat acted in complicit with the convicts and it was this very apprehension which led to this court to transfer the trial out of the state."
- "If the convicts can circumvent the consequences of their conviction, peace and tranquillity in the society will be reduced to a chimaera."
- "Courts have to be mindful not just of the spelling of justice but also of the content of it."
- "No one, how highsoever, is above the rule of law and the rule of law has to be preserved in a democracy with no role for compassion and sympathy to play."
- A woman deserves respect, howsoever, low she is regarded in society or whichever faith she follows."
- "By suppressing material facts and making misleading facts, a direction was sought by a convict to the state of Gujarat to consider remission.
- There was no direction from this court to the Gujarat government to consider remission. This is a fraud act."
- "The government of the state (Maharashtra) where the offender was sentenced is the appropriate government to grant remission and not the government of the state (Gujarat) where the offence took place."
- "The exercise of power by the State of Gujarat is an instance of usurpation of power and abuse of power."
- "It is the duty of this court to correct arbitrary orders at the earliest and to retain the foundation of trust of the public."