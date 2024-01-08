'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

Headlines

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

HomeIndia

India

'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

The Gujarat government was declared to be "not competent enough" to issue the order by the Supreme Court.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:09 PM IST

article-main
(File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat government's order, which had given 11 men life sentences after being found guilty of gang raping Bilkis Bano and killing 14 members of her family during the state's 2002 communal riots, was quashed by the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday. 

The Gujarat government was declared to be "not competent enough" to issue the order by the Supreme Court, which also referred to the action as a "fraud act". Also, it mandated that the prisoners turn themselves in and go back to prison in two weeks.

The Supreme Court bench's top ten quotes regarding the Bilkis Bano rape case are as follows:

  1. "State of Gujarat acted in complicit with the convicts and it was this very apprehension which led to this court to transfer the trial out of the state."
  2. "If the convicts can circumvent the consequences of their conviction, peace and tranquillity in the society will be reduced to a chimaera."
  3. "Courts have to be mindful not just of the spelling of justice but also of the content of it."
  4. "No one, how highsoever, is above the rule of law and the rule of law has to be preserved in a democracy with no role for compassion and sympathy to play."
  5. A woman deserves respect, howsoever, low she is regarded in society or whichever faith she follows."
  6.  "By suppressing material facts and making misleading facts, a direction was sought by a convict to the state of Gujarat to consider remission.
  7.  There was no direction from this court to the Gujarat government to consider remission. This is a fraud act."
  8.  "The government of the state (Maharashtra) where the offender was sentenced is the appropriate government to grant remission and not the government of the state (Gujarat) where the offence took place."
  9. "The exercise of power by the State of Gujarat is an instance of usurpation of power and abuse of power."
  10.  "It is the duty of this court to correct arbitrary orders at the earliest and to retain the foundation of trust of the public."
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

Bollywood's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, director accused legendary producer of sabotage, quit films

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE