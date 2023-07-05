Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Court to give verdict in 2019 hate speech case against Azam Khan on July 15

A special court will on July 15 pronounce its verdict in a 2019 hate speech case against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Court to give verdict in 2019 hate speech case against Azam Khan on July 15
Court to give verdict on 2019 hate speech case| Photo: Pixabay

A special court will on July 15 pronounce its verdict in a 2019 hate speech case against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. "The arguments from Khan's side were completed on Wednesday and MP/MLA magistrate Shobhit Bansal has fixed July 15 for giving its verdict," Shiv Prakash Pandey, joint director (prosecution), said.

The case was registered against Khan during the 2019 Lok Sabha general election for allegedly giving a provocative speech during a rally in Dhamora under Shahzad Nagar police station area on April 8 that year.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was accused of giving an inflammatory speech targeting the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the then Rampur district election officer and the Election Commission.

Read: Maharashtra weather update: Excessive rainfall to lash Raigad, IMD issues red alert

An MP-MLA court here had last year convicted Khan in another 2019 hate speech case which was registered after he addressed a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area. It had sentenced him to three years of imprisonment after which he was disqualified from the UP assembly.

In May this year, an MP-MLA sessions court overturned the three-year sentence awarded to Khan by the lower court, accepting the appeal filed against the sentence.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp working on new feature for group participants
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.