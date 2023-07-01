Search icon
Court to decide on cognisance of chargesheet against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan on July 7

The court took note of the city police's assertion that its investigation is still ongoing and that an additional chargesheet is likely to be issued.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Delhi-NCR: A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary chargesheet is likely to be filed.

"However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7," the judge said.

(Source: PTI)

