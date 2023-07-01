Court to decide on cognisance of chargesheet against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan on July 7

Delhi-NCR: A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary chargesheet is likely to be filed.

"However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7," the judge said.

(Source: PTI)

