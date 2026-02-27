FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai

How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dressing room secret

Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing traditional 'Kankanam' at airport; what is it?

Court slams CBI, calls Arvind Kejriwal's excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,' and 'speculative'; details here

Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband Vijay Deverakonda? Know significance behind this sacred ritual

Will Sanju Samson continue to open with Abhishek Sharma in do-or-die Super 8 clash against West Indies?

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far

Explained: Why Pakistan and Afghanistan are at war? How Islamabad's sinister plan backfired

'Aap mujhe biryani khila dena, main aapko interview dunga': Meet actor who was called 'king of B-grade films', had no money, later became superstar, he is...

Chef Eliminated 30% Kitchen Waste and Proved Growth Doesn’t Require More Chefs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai

Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe

How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dressing room secret

How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dres

Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband Vijay Deverakonda? Know significance behind this sacred ritual

Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

HomeIndia

INDIA

Court slams CBI, calls Arvind Kejriwal's excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,' and 'speculative'; details here

The court found that the prosecution case was built on "conjecture and speculative constructs" rather than legally admissible evidence.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Court slams CBI, calls Arvind Kejriwal's excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,' and 'speculative'; details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Delhi court has discharged all 23 accused, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, in the excise policy case, citing lack of evidence and significant gaps in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe. The Rouse Avenue Court slammed the CBI's investigation, saying the prosecution narrative was speculative, legally untenable, and driven by preconceived assumptions rather than evidence.

Flawed investigation

The court found that the prosecution case was built on "conjecture and speculative constructs" rather than legally admissible evidence. The CBI's theory rested on fragmented circumstances and invited the court to "join the dots" by presumption, which criminal law does not permit. The agency's 12% wholesale margin theory was termed "demonstrably erroneous, economically illiterate and legally unsustainable".

The investigation appeared a "pre-mediated and choreographed exercise," with roles retrospectively assigned to fit a preconceived conspiracy narrative. The investigating officer showed complete disregard for the fact that public servants were discharging routine official duties while implementing government policy. The probe disclosed a "calculated and sustained assault on the foundational tenets of the rule of law".

CBI's methodology criticised

The CBI's methodology risked converting criminal investigation into "an instrument of overreach". Investigators appeared driven by a preconceived assumption that "proceeds of crime" existed. The agency attempted to criminalise ordinary financial transactions without evidence of control, benefit or criminal intent (mens rea). The prosecution narrative "collapses under its own weight," as policy features labelled suspicious actually strengthened competition.

Election commission domain

The CBI conducted what the court called a "self-conducted audit" of election campaign logistics — a domain reserved for the Election Commission. The court recommended departmental proceedings against the investigating officer for framing a public servant without material evidence. It held the case was "wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stands discredited in its entirety".

The term "South Group" used by the CBI was deemed plainly arbitrary and prejudicial, lacking evidentiary basis. The prosecution case rested on a "narrative superstructure unsupported by a factual base," and law does not allow such a superstructure to substitute the foundation

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai
Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe
How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dressing room secret
How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dres
Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing traditional 'Kankanam' at airport; what is it?
Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing 'Kankanam'
Court slams CBI, calls Arvind Kejriwal's excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,' and 'speculative'; details here
Court slams CBI, calls Delhi excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,
Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband Vijay Deverakonda? Know significance behind this sacred ritual
Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement