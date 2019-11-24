Court quashes complaint against Rahul Gandhi over 'khoon ki dalali' remark on PM Modi

Taking into account an 'Action Taken Report' filed by the Delhi Police, a Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a sedition complaint directing Delhi Police to register an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making disparaging remarks about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja passed the order dismissing the complaint seeking FIR.

In 2016, Rahul Gandhi allegedly accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'hiding behind the blood (that the) soldiers shed and doing dalali on their (soldiers) sacrifice'.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the high court order, the complainant said that he will approach the Sessions court with the case in a few days.

In the 'Action taken report' filed by the Delhi police, it mentioned that there was'no cognizable offense' in the sedition complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi. However, it also stated that a defamation suit could be filed against him.

The report was filed by the Delhi police on the High Court's order after the complainant's counsel Joginder Tuli moved an application in the court.

In another case, the Supreme Court closed a contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against the former Congress chief for wrongly attributing to the court his "chowkidar chor hai' slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale case. However, the court also cautioned Rahul Gandhi to be careful in the future.