Court modifies order, Richa Bharti spared of Quran distribution

After its directive created a furore, a local court on Wednesday waived the condition to distribute five copies of Quran for bail to a woman for allegedly posting communal comments on social media. Richa Bharti was arrested after a case was registered against her for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook on July 12.

The court dropped the condition on a petition of the police citing difficulties in its implementation. With the modified order, Bharti was granted regular bail on condition of furnishing bail bond of Rs 7000.

“Having gone through the petition and heard submissions, the order was passed by this Court on 15/07/2019 allowing regular bail to the petitioner Richa Bharti, in view of the aforesaid submissions, this Court modifies its earlier order by dropping the additional condition of distribution of copies of Holy Kuran by the petitioner,” the court order reads.

Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh had on Tuesday directed Bharti to donate a copy of the holy book to Anjuman Islamia Committee at Pithoria and to the libraries of four other schools and colleges.

Ranchi District Bar Association protested against the unique decision made by Singh and met the Judicial Commissioner to complain over the order. The advocates planned to boycott Singh's court until his order is lifted.

The Chairperson of Women's Commission called for action against the cops after Bharti approached her.

The woman had denied doing anything wrong. Earlier, Bharti had said: “I do not hate Muslims, we believe in Allah and Ram both. I didn't intend to hurt people of any religion, but the court has asked me to distribute five Quran.”

