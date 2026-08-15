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Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs defamatory article to be pulled down

Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs removal of article

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Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs defamatory article to be pulled down

The court restated the established legal position that the press must exercise due caution when reporting on matters pending investigation or adjudication, and must not usurp the role of the judiciary by attributing criminal liability absent a judicial determination.

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Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Court grants interim protection to Ankiti Bose, directs defamatory article to be pulled down
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Entrepreneur and investor Ankiti Bose has obtained interim relief from Delhi’s Dwarka Court in a defamation case. The court passed an ex parte ad interim injunction and ordered the removal of the article in question. 

In its order, Additional District Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla restrained the defendants from publishing, circulating, reposting or sharing the impugned article or any content substantially similar to it while the case is ongoing. 

After reviewing the material on record, the court noted that Bose is not an accused in the criminal proceedings mentioned in the article. She is, in fact, the complainant in an FIR filed in Mumbai against her former colleague and Zilingo co-founder.

The court restated the established legal position that the press must exercise due caution when reporting on matters pending investigation or adjudication, and must not usurp the role of the judiciary by attributing criminal liability absent a judicial determination. 

It further observed that irresponsible reportage can adversely impact an individual’s reputation and potentially interfere with the course of justice. The court reaffirmed that the right to reputation is an integral component of the right to life and dignity guaranteed under Article 21. 

In granting interim protection, the court found that Bose had established a prima facie case, that the balance of convenience lay in her favour, and that continued publication of the impugned material was likely to cause irreparable injury not adequately remediable by damages.

The court ordered the removal of the article in question and barred the defendants from publishing any further material accusing Bose of criminal conduct, fraud, misappropriation, money laundering or similar charges without a judicial determination. 

The order also states that if the defendants fail to comply, Bose may approach intermediaries and online platforms directly to seek de-indexing and takedown of the content.

The order specifically prohibits the publication, circulation, reposting or sharing of the article in question, as well as any content that is substantially similar to it, for the duration of the suit. 

The court also noted prior litigation involving Bose, pointing out that another article with adverse allegations against her had earlier been stayed by the Bombay High Court. 

It further clarified that any publication or circulation of the restrained material, or any other defamatory content that goes against the directions in the order, would amount to a breach of the existing interim injunction.

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