Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against Kejriwal, others

A court here has refused to direct the Delhi police to lodge an FIR against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and others for wrongfully restraining and criminally intimidating a person during their sit-in protest at the Lt Governor's (LG) office in June.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed the complaint filed by one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be a social worker, seeking registration of an FIR action against Kejriwal, Sisodia, health minister Satyendra Jain and labour minister Gopal Rai.

The complainant, who had earlier approached the police to lodge a case, had alleged that he was restrained from going to the LG office to make a representation due to the protest held by the accused persons.

The court dismissed the application after taking into the consideration the status report filed by the Delhi police which submitted that no complaint was received from the office of the LG secretariat and, therefore, no action was taken on the complaint of Nauhatiya.

"The police has rightly refused to take action on the earlier complaints of the complainant on the ground that no complaint was received by the police from the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

"Therefore, the complaint is devoid of merits, does not disclose the commission of any offence and complainant not an aggrieved. There is nothing in the complaint to either direct registration of FIR or to proceed after taking cognizance. Hence dismissed," the court said.

In his complaint, Nauhatiya alleged that the accused persons "have been making false allegations against the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Central government for creating hurdles in the normal functioning of Delhi government".

He alleged that "the citizens were threatened by the respondents and their supporters through their speeches, statements, demonstrations and overt actions not to visit Raj Niwas (LG's residence) to submit their grievances." On June 12, the complainant was stopped by the police while he was going to the reception room of the LG house to submit a representation.