SHOCKING! Couple sells newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh to buy second-hand car in Uttar Pradesh

A couple allegedly sold their newborn to a businessman to purchase a second-hand car for Rs 1.5 lakh in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The maternal grandparents of the child approached the copes on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the couple. The incident took place in the Tirwa Kotwali police station area. Shailendra Kumar Mishra, Inspector Kotwali said that the grandparents alleged in their complaint that their daughter and son sold the newborn baby boy to a Gursahaiganj-based businessman to buy a second-hand four-wheeler for Rs 1.5 lakh.

“While the baby is still in the possession of the trader, we have called the woman and her husband for the question on Friday,” Mishra said.