Couple seeks protection for marrying against parent's wish, end up paying Rs 10,000 for not wearing mask during wedding

A couple who went to court to seek protection from the Punjab and Haryana High Court after tying the knot against family wishes ended up paying Rs 10,00 fine for not wearing masks at the time of the wedding.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday imposed the penalty on the couple after it went through photographs placed on record to prove the marriage.

As per the court's order, Justice Hari Pal Verma asserted the pictures showed that the petitioners and the guests at the time of the marriage ceremony were not wearing masks, which is necessary in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Perusal of the photographs attached with the petition, Annexure P-4 shows that at the time of marriage ceremony, the petitioners and other attending persons were not wearing the masks, which is otherwise necessary in view of COVID-19 pandemic,” the order said.

“Accordingly, the petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000 as costs to be deposited with the Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, within a period of 15 days from today", said the court's order further.

As per the court's order, the amount deposited by the petitioners would be utilised for arranging masks for the public at large within the Hoshiarpur district.

As per the petition, the couple got married against the wishes of their parents and now they extending threats to them.

The court also granted the reprieve to the couple by directing the senior superintendent of police, Gurdaspur, to ensure that no harm is caused to the life and liberty of the couple by their family members.