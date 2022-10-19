Couple denied ambulance in Madhya Pradesh, they carry still born baby in bike side box

Denied Ambulance, Madhya Pradesh Couple Carry Stillborn In Bike Side Box

In the hospital in Singrauli where the father had brought his wife for the delivery of their child, the father's story revealed a flagrant lack of humanity, according to the man.

Monday was the day when Dinesh Bharti brought his wife to give birth at the neighbourhood hospital.

According to the couple, the doctor who would deliver their kid instructed them to go to a private clinic. They reportedly had to give Rs 5,000 at the clinic.

In response to Dinesh Bharti's statement to reporters, “I told them I have only ₹ 3,000, but they said to come back with ₹ 5,000." He was requested to get a new parchi or slip to begin the process all over when they arrived the next day, even though he had previously turned in one.

The clinic requested an ultrasound when they came back for the delivery, which found the baby had passed away.

They were allegedly sent back to the neighbourhood hospital by the clinic to deliver their stillborn child.

The hospital declined the couple's request for an ambulance to transport the infant back to their hamlet.

Dinesh Bharti put the stillborn infant in the side box of his motorcycle and then headed to the District Collector's office with his wife and older child to ask for assistance.

The administration is looking into the neglect claims made by the couple.

“Whatever we have heard of this incident, we will gather facts and investigate. If there has been any lapse, we will take action,” the district collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena stated.

