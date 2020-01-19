Headlines

'Country's real problem is unemployment, not population': Owaisi picks holes in Bhagwat's 'two children policy'

He further asserted that the Bhagwat's call for the aforementioned policy was to control the Muslim population, claiming that the RSS has always maintained this stand on the community.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 19, 2020, 10:34 AM IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS )chief Mohan Bhagwat's "two children policy" on Saturday, citing that the country's major problem is unemployment, not population.

He further asserted that the Bhagwat's call for the aforementioned policy was to control the Muslim population, claiming that the RSS has always maintained this stand on the community.

Taking a dig at Bhagwat's proposed policy, he said, "Shame on you! I am having more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS has always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled. This country's real problem is unemployment, not the population". 

Focusing on the issue of unemployment, he also blamed the Modi government for not providing jobs to people.

"Today the demographic dividend in India cannot be seen in any other country. You could not provide jobs to anyone in over five years of tenure. This is the reason why RSS is insisting to bring 'two children' policy. 60 percent of the population in India has people less than 40 years of age," he added.

He also went on to present statistical figures to strengthen his argument over the unemployment issue.

"Today's report is that in 2018 per day 35 unemployed persons committed suicide. What would you say on that?" Owaisi said.

Addressing a gathering at the Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that he will support any law that calls for two children only. Bhagwat added that the policy will be applicable for all and was not in relation to any 'particular religion'.

"We feel this is the need of the hour, though it is up to the government to take the final call on this. This law will not have any relation to any particular religion and will be applicable to all," said the Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the RSS, at a meeting of about attended by 40 senior functionaries of the volunteer organisation.

To back his assertion, Bhagwat said that India is a developing country and that an uncontrolled burst of population growth here is not healthy for the nation's development.

