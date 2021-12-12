‘Country of Hindus not Hindutvavadi’: Rahul Gandhi at Jaipur rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew a distinction between being a Hindu and a ‘Hindutvavadi’ while addressing the crowd at an anti-inflation rally conducted in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. During the rally, he openly spoke out against being a person who propagates Hindutva.

In the rally, Rahul Gandhi said that this is a country of Hindus and not of ‘Hindutvavadis’. He further drew comparisons between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse during his speech, calling the former a Hindu and the latter a ‘Hindutvavadi’.

During the speech, Gandhi said, “I am a Hindu, but I am not a Hindutvavadi. All of you are Hindus. Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Nathuram Godse was a Hindutvavadi.” He further added, “Mahatma Gandhi spent his entire life in search of the truth, while Hindutvavadi Godse pumped three bullets into him.”

Making a clear distinction between the two, Rahul Gandhi said, “I want to tell you the difference. The path of Hindus is that of truth and they are ready to even die for the truth. The Bhagavad Gita asks Hindus to find the truth. On the other hand, Hindutvavadis have nothing to do with the truth and are thirsty for power. They are full of hatred because of their fear.”

Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvadis out of power & bring back Hindus: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party rally in Jaipur

He further said that India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvavadis. At the rally, the Congress leader said, “Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'. This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis.”

Taking a dig at the central government, Gandhi said, “Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power & bring back Hindus.”

He addressed the issue of inflation around the country at the Mehengai Hatao rally conducted in Jaipur today. Rahul Gandhi said, “This rally is about inflation and unemployment. You all are seeing the condition of the country. You have been at the receiving end of price rise.”

At the rally, he also paid a tribute to late CDS General Bipin Rawat, who passed away on December 8 along with his wife and 11 army personnel.

(With agency inputs)