Counter-terrorism: Four close associates of Hafiz Saeed arrested in Punjab

Four persons closely associated with Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed have been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Government of Punjab, news agency ANI reported on Friday, adding that the arrested persons have been identified by the police as Zafar Iqbal, Hafiz Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf, and Abdul Salam.

Hafiz Saeed is associated with several Pakistan-based Islamist terror organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD), banned in India and several other countries who have listed Saeed as an individual in their most wanted list. Hafiz Saeed is also linked with the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that had claimed the lives of 164 civilians.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur at Punjab border spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side on Monday night, sources said.

With Pakistan facing tough scrutiny ahead of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary, India is planning to further step up the pressure by giving evidence of Islamabad reactivating terror infrastructure along the line of control (LoC). Sources in the government said, they have got enough evidence of Pakistan reviving terror infrastructure, including launching pads across the LoC that it is planning to place before the FATF plenary to nail Pakistan and put it in the blacklist.

The FATF has already concluded ahead of the plenary session to be held in Paris from October 13 to 18 that Pakistan "has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against all listed individuals and entities - especially those associated with Lashkar-eTayyiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) as well as the groups."

With the help of Pakistan Army and ISI, three top terrorist organisations-- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have distributed responsibilities to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, parts of India and for political and police killings.