Countdown begins for launch of ISRO's PSLV-C51/Amazônia - 1 mission - Where to watch it live

It is ISRO’s first launch of 2021 and the 53rd flight of the PSLV. It will be the third flight of the DL variant.

The countdown for the SLV-C51/Amazônia - 1 launch mission-scheduled to carry Brazil’s Amazônia-1 as the primary payload along with 18 other guest satellite-has begun.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch 19 satellites today, at 10:24 am from the Satish Dhavan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Currently, the filling of oxidizer for the second stage(PS2) of #PSLVC51 has been completed

Where to watch the launch?

The live telecast of of the launch of #PSLVC51 can be watched on ISRO official website, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter.

Youtube:https://www.isro.gov.in/pslv-c51-amazonia-1/watch-live-launch-of-pslv-c51-amazonia-1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/isro

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lr91aM3nbW0&feature=youtu.be

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISRO

The countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.

This is part of the first dedicated commercial PSLVC51 mission for its commercial company NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

Amazônia-1 or SSR-1, for Satélite de Sensoriamento Remoto-1 in Portuguese, is the first earth observation satellite to be developed fully by Brazil.

It was designed, integrated, tested, and will be operated fully by the National Institute for Space Research in Brazil.

It weighs 637 kg and carries a wide field imaging camera with a resolution of 60 m over an 850-km swath of area.

There are five Indian satellites flying on the rocket.

The Satish Dhawan SAT (SDSAT) is a nano satellite that will study space weather, magnetosphere, radiation levels, as well as aid in long-range communication.

It was built by Space Kidz India, which has also included an engraved picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the top panel of the satellite as well as Bhagavad Gita in a flash.