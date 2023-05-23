‘Count us out’: Why Congress, TMC, Opposition parties are boycotting new Parliament building launch?

New Parliament building launch on May 28 (Photo - PTI)

Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, many opposition parties such as Congress, TMC, and Aam Aadmi Party have decided to boycott this major event.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that it will take a stand against the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying that AAP is "upset" the parliament building is not being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. "Several other opposition parties will also not attend the event. We will boycott the ceremony," the party said.

The TMC and the CPI on Tuesday said they will also join the Opposition parties and skip the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building even as the war of words over the prime minister and not the president scheduled to do the honours on May 28 continued between the government and the Congress.

Announcing the party's decision, TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien wrote on Twitter, "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents, and rules -- it is the foundation of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Modi doesn't get that. For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out."

Meanwhile, Congress has also expressed its opinion about the likelihood of boycotting the new Parliament building launched by PM Modi, saying that the decision of the party will be announced in due time, keeping in mind the stance of the other Opposition parties.

The opposition parties had boycotted the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the building by Modi in December 2020, citing concerns about its timing amid farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic distress due to a lockdown.

The Opposition parties have been echoing the calls for PM Modi to step back from inaugurating the mega project, urging that it should the President who needs to do the honours. However, there is no change in the schedule for the Parliament inauguration ceremony yet.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | What is the cost of new Parliament building? Features of new Central Vista building to be launched by PM Modi