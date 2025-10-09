Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cough syrup row: Owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maker of Coldrif syrup, arrested over child deaths

S Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maker of Coldrif cough syrup, was detained in connection with the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 08:26 AM IST

S Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the business that manufactured Coldrif cough medication, has been taken into custody by the Madhya Pradesh Police. Several child fatalities in the state have been linked to Colrif. In a joint operation, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh police detained Ranganathan in Chennai. He is currently being questioned after being arrested on Wednesday night.

The arrest follows the announcement by the police in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, of a 20,000 rupee reward for Ranganathan's capture.

According to Chhindwara SP, Ranganathan will be presented before the Chennai court today and will be brought to Chhindwara after securing transit remand.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Wednesday informed that 20 children have died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming the Coldrif cough syrup; meanwhile, five are undergoing treatment.

Of these 20 children, 17 are from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one is from Pandhurna district.

"20 children have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident from Chhindwara, Betul and Pandhurna districts. The state government is quite strict. The police teams from Chhindwara have reached Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of Coldrif manufacturing company and strict action is being taken into the matter," Shukla told reporters.

Notably, a group of doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a protest in Chhindwara district on Tuesday, demanding the release of a government doctor, Praveen Soni, who was recently sent to jail in relation to the death of children due to alleged consumption of cough syrup in the district.

Dr Soni is a government paediatrician at Civil Hospital, Parasia in Chhindwara, who was recently suspended and later faced legal action, resulting in being sent to 14-day judicial custody on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting at the CM residence in Bhopal regarding the Chhindwara incident and ordered suspension of two drug inspectors, the Deputy Director of Food and Drug Administration, and transfer of a drug controller.

The CM also directed that along with banning the sale of Coldrif syrup, the existing stock in shops should be seized. A thorough campaign should be conducted to recover the drug from the households of families who have consumed it in Chhindwara and nearby districts. 

(With inputs from ANI)

