Cough Syrup Row: Massive protest erupts in MP, Rajasthan; protestors demand resignation of...

Concurrently, in Jaipur, Congress workers held banners with the slogan, "Nakli dawa band karo, doshiyo ke khilaaf karwayi karo, BJP sarkaar jawaab do".

Congress workers held protests on Sunday in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Jaipur, Rajasthan, over the death of 11 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, after allegedly consuming Coldrif Cough syrup.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress workers protested against Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, demanding his resignation. Protesters were seen with posters and banners featuring the slogans "Rajendra Shukla sharam karo, istefaa do" and "Masoom bacche ki maut ke saudagar zimmedari lo".

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers held protests in Jaipur outside the Kaysons Pharma over the incident.Party worker Amit Dadhich demanded that the company be shut down immediately, citing corruption and negligence. He criticised the government for allowing fake medicines to be sold, saying it's an injustice to the country and its people.

"Several children have lost their lives, and several children are in a serious condition, admitted in hospital and ICU after consuming the cough syrup manufactured by Kaysons Pharma...When the doctor consumed the same syrup, he fainted and had to be admitted..." Dadhich told ANI.

He further described the government as "dictatorial" and stated that the protests would continue unless action was taken against the company.

"If the government is killing people by selling these fake medicines, then it is an injustice to the country and public...This is the root of corruption...If this company is not shut down, then we will take to the roads and protest...The government is being dictatorial..." he added.

Ashutosh Ranka, another party worker, raised questions on the clean chit given to the company, claiming that it had been shut down two years ago.

"This company had been banned two years ago, yet the cough syrup manufactured by them is still being sold... how is it possible that a clean chit was given to the company..." Ranka challenged the government to take medicines manufactured by the company.

"I challenge the government to come on camera and take medicines manufactured by the company.... If the government is sensible, they must resign.... If this company is not shut down within 48 hours, we will continue protesting...." he further added.

Meanwhile, as per the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a paediatrician, Dr Pradeep Soni, posted in Parasia, Chhindwara district, has been suspended today with immediate effect following reports of infant deaths who reportedly consumed the cough syrup Coldrif.

An official statement from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "On the instructions of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Dr Praveen Soni, a paediatrician posted in Parasia, Chhindwara district, has been suspended with immediate effect. He has been suspended for negligence in the treatment of infants. Following his suspension, he has been attached to the Regional Office of Health Services, Jabalpur."

Earlier today, police registered a case against Dr Pradeep Soni, the doctor who prescribed the medicine.

Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pandey on Sunday said that additionally, the manufacturing company Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu had also been booked as a prime accused in the case.

"On the basis of the BMO report, a case was filed under the 105 BNS, 276 BNS, and 27 (A) Drug and Cosmetic Act. Dr Praveen Soni treated the maximum number of children in this matter. He had prescribed Coldrif... Based on this, he has been named an accused in this case. The manufacturing company, Sresan Pharmaceuticals of Tamil Nadu, has also been named a prime accused in this case... The doctor is in Police custody..." the police official Pandey told reporters here.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a complete ban on the sale of the cough Syrup across the state after children's deaths due to kidney failure. In the past 30 days, 11 children have lost their lives in Chhindwara district due to kidney failure.

The Rajasthan government has taken swift action, suspending the state drug controller and halting the distribution of all medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma. An expert committee is being formed to investigate the issue, and warning labels will be added to potentially harmful drugs.

The Union Health Ministry has issued a nationwide advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children, highlighting the risks associated with their use.

