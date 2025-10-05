Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Police registered an FIR against the doctor, paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni, who had prescribed the contaminated cough syrup linked to the fatalities.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 08:20 AM IST

In a major development, the doctor who prescribed cough syrups that led to the death of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara has been arrested. Police registered an FIR against the doctor, paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni, who had prescribed the contaminated cough syrup linked to the fatalities. A case has also been filed against Sresun Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif syrup. 

Doctor arrested in cough syrup row

Based on a complaint by Ankit Sahlam, Block Medical Officer of Parasia Community Health Centre, the case has been filed under Section 27(A) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Sections 105 and 276 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It has been found that Dr Soni had prescribed the Coldrif cough syrup to most of the affected children. 

According to a laboratory report released on Friday, the Coldrif cough syrup was found to contain 48.6% Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical known to cause kidney failure and death if ingested.

Among the 11 deaths, 10 children were residents of Chhindwara district, while one belonged to Pandhurna district (newly formed district from Chhindwara). Officials said further action is being taken against the company and its products, even as the state government has sought a detailed probe into the tragedy.

MP CM announced ex gratia to affected families

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the 11 children who died due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in Chhindwara district. 
The Chief minister stated that the state government would cover the entire medical expenses of children still under treatment.

The CM also took serious cognizance of the deaths of children due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup and following lab test results, the sale of the syrup has been completely banned across Madhya Pradesh. A statewide campaign is also being conducted to raid and seize stocks of Coldrif syrup, according to the release.

