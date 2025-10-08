Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India

INDIA

Cough Syrup Row: Death toll from ‘toxic’ Coldrif rises to 20 as two more children die in Madhya Pradesh

After suffering from fever and a cold, the children had consumed Coldrif syrup, resulting in vomiting and difficulty urinating. The first death was reported on September 2 in Madhya Pradesh. The death toll rose to 20, as confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Cough Syrup Row: Death toll from ‘toxic’ Coldrif rises to 20 as two more children die in Madhya Pradesh
The death toll in the cough syrup tragedy in Madhya Pradesh rose to 20 with a fresh casualty reported on Wednesday. Two more children have died in the past 24 hours. Of the 20 children who have died, 17 are from Chhindwara district, two from Betul, and one is from Pandhurna. Five children are under treatment for kidney failure, according to reports. 

Cough syrup row: Death toll rises to 20

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla “Some children who were older have recovered, but two children died on Tuesday, and one child died last night on Monday. Earlier, 17 children had died,” Mr Shukla said after visiting hospitals in Nagpur. Of the five children under treatment who are admitted at hospitals in Nagpur, two are at the Government Medical College, two at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and one at a private hospital, the deputy chief minister added.

After suffering from fever and a cold, the children had consumed Coldrif syrup, resulting in vomiting and difficulty urinating. The first death was reported on September 2. The syrup is manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed that the state government will bear the entire cost of treatment for children suffering from kidney infections caused by cough syrup, who are being treated in various hospitals in Nagpur. 

A joint team of executive magistrates and doctors has been deployed in Nagpur to ensure proper medical arrangements and continuous monitoring of the affected children," the CMO posted on X. The team is maintaining constant coordination with the families of the affected children and hospital management to ensure all necessary arrangements for the children's treatment, the CMO added in the post.

IMA warns strike over demand for Dr Praveen Soni's release

Dr Praveen Soni, the government paediatrician, was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the death of the children due to alleged consumption of cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. Following his 14-day judicial custody, the representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh Branch and doctors held a protest in the district, demanding the release of a government doctor. They also warned that if their demands were not met, then the doctors of government hospitals as well as private clinics across the state would go on indefinite strike under the aegis of IMA from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI investigation into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after the consumption of toxic cough syrup. The PIL filed sought a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor a probe and inquiry into the manufacture, regulation, testing and distribution of contaminated cough syrups.

(With inputs from agencies)

