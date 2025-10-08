Cough Syrup Row: Centre to cancel 'toxic' Coldrif maker license? Tamil Nadu's FDA to decide on...

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow, check full list
INDIA
Coldrif, a cough syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, has been linked to the deaths of more than 20 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The company's factory was shut down and its license was recommended for cancellation.
In the wake of the death of over 20 children due to ‘toxic’ Coldrif, the central government has reportedly proposed the cancellation of the license of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals. However, the final decision is up to the state drug regulator, according to Health Ministry sources on Wednesday, as reported by IANS.
Centre proposes Coldrif ban, leaves decision on Tamil Nadu
Sources from the Health Ministry said that CDSCO has already recommended cancellation of the license for the faulty drug maker, but the final call must be taken by the Tamil Nadu FDA. “Form 25 or a license to manufacture common formulation allopathic drugs is given by the state drug controllers and is governed by them. The cancellation too has to be done by the state drug controller,” the sources said.
It added that the “CDSCO has already recommended cancellation of license for the firm in question after the presence of DEG in 'Coldrif' was confirmed”.
Cough Syrup row: Key updates
Coldrif, a cough syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, has been linked to the deaths of more than 20 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The company's factory was shut down and its license was recommended for cancellation. Dr Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup, was also arrested.
On October 2, the Tamil Nadu drug control authorities declared that the Coldrif syrup sample they tested was adulterated. The sample contained diethylene glycol (48.6 per cent w/v), a poisonous substance "which may render the contents injurious to health", the report said. Following the reports, several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh, have banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrups. Others, such as Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, have issued an alert.
Meanwhile, in an advisory issued to all states and Union Territories, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunita Sharma urged the rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population.
(With inputs from IANS)