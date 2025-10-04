Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cough Syrup Row: 3 states ban 'Coldrif', Rajasthan suspends drug controller; Madhya Pradesh govt claims 'deadly contaminant' in syrup

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup and also stated that the sale of other products manufactured by the same company is also being banned in the state. Which other states banned the sale of Coldrif?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu governments have prohibited the manufacturers and distributors of the cough syrup company, and the sale of Coldrof cough syrup. The action was taken after reports of children dying after taking the medicine surfaced. 

Madhya Pradesh

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup and also stated that the sale of other products manufactured by the same company is also being banned in the state. "The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to 'Coldrif syrup' are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. The sale of other products manufactured by the same company is also being banned," the CM said in a post on X. The Chief Minister further said, "The factory manufacturing the syrup is located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. So, after learning of the incident, the state government asked the Tamil Nadu government to conduct an inquiry. The investigation report was received this morning, and based on it, strict action has been taken." 

"Following the death of the children, an action was underway at the local level. A team has also been constituted at the state level to investigate this matter further. Those found guilty will not be spared under any circumstances," he added in the post.

Rajasthan 

The Rajasthan government has taken strict action against Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma, suspending him for allegedly influencing drug quality standards. The state has also banned the sale and distribution of 19 types of medicines supplied by Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, due to quality issues with cough syrup distributed under the Chief Minister's Free Medicine Scheme. All batches of Dextromethorphan-based medicines have been halted, along with medicines from other companies supplying the same drug.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has also banned the sale of 'Coldrif' cough syrup following deaths linked to the medicine in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Tamil Nadu government ordered its removal from the market, effective October 1, prohibiting the sale of the syrup across Tamil Nadu, and the state's Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has instructed authorities to prevent its sale and freeze existing stocks. The manufacturer, a city-based firm, has been ordered to halt production until laboratory reports are available. 

Coldrif contains deadly contaminants 

As part of the investigation into the deaths of nine children from kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, and three in Rajasthan, a probe into the manufacturers and distributors of the medicine Coldrif took place in the region. It has been found that the medicine contains diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond the permissible limit, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The discovery was made after the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected and tested samples of Coldrif cough syrup from the manufacturing premises of M/s Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram, at the request of the Madhya Pradesh government. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a nationwide advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in the pediatric population.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
