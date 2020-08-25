Cost of travel on Vande Bharat, Air Transport Bubble flights to be borne by passengers: Civil Aviation Ministry

The passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat Mission and the Air Transport Bubble flights have to bear the cost of travel on their own, according to the new guidelines by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The government on Monday announced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for inbound and outbound travel. "At the time of boarding all travellers to undergo thermal screening. Only asymptomatic travellers to be allowed to board," Civil Aviation Ministry's guidelines added.

"Category of persons eligible to travel will be permitted by the Home Ministry from time to time. Civil Aviation Ministry will display on its website the category of persons eligible to travel out of India," it read.

The guidelines further stated that the External Affairs Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry will display online the schedule of the incoming flights/ships at least two days in advance. All travellers will have to give an undertaking that they are making the journey at their own risk.

"Travel shall be on non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Civil Aviation Ministry. While onboard, precautions such as wearing masks, hand hygiene etc. to be observed by staff crew and all passengers," the guidelines added.

"Passengers of Vande Bharat Flights must register themselves with Indian Missions abroad. Air Transport Bubbles arrangements do not require such registration. They will travel by non-scheduled commercial flights/ships allowed by the government," the guidelines stated.

"Passengers arriving through land borders to undergo the same protocol. Guidelines on protocols and quarantine as issued by the Health Ministry will be observed," the guidelines stated further.

As many as 11,23,000 Indians stranded abroad have been repatriated by different modes under Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) till August 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that in the ongoing Phase 5 of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 500 international flights and 130 domestic feeders have been operated so far from 22 different countries and reaching 23 airports across India.