Cost of Justice: 7 cops, one judge home-quarantined in Punjab after thief tests positive for COVID-19

Headlines

Meet woman who replaced AIR 77 IIT graduate with Rs 100 crore package, her last salary was Rs 33 crore, net worth is…

'I feel he will be in': Harbhajan Singh anticipates significant change in India's World Cup 2023 squad

'My position at ISRO was threatened, could have been...': ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who replaced AIR 77 IIT graduate with Rs 100 crore package, her last salary was Rs 33 crore, net worth is…

Meet actress who charges Rs 5 crore per ad, lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns private jet, her net worth is…

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

10 best films of Waheeda Rehman

7 ways to master mindful living

Oldest batters to score ODI century

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

HomeIndia

India

Cost of Justice: 7 cops, one judge home-quarantined in Punjab after thief tests positive for COVID-19

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 132.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2020, 07:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a bizarre incident, seven police Personnel and a judge in Punjab were among 10 people who were quarantined after an alleged thief tested positive for COVID-19, the police stated on Friday.

In the Focal point area of Punjab, two alleged snatchers were caught by the residents of the area and handed over to the police and were later produced before a court of judge Monika Singh. , Assistant Commissioner of Police Vhaibh Sehgal stated. 

However, during the court proceedings, the two men were coughing continuously, which made the court suspicious. The court immediately ordered their medical checkup.

One of them escaped while conducting the medical examination, and the other tested positive.

As soon as the results came in, the police team who came in contact with the thief went into home quarantine along with the judge. Two civilians were also among the 10 quarantined.

Police are on the hunt for the second man who is absconding.

Meanwhile, Punjab has extended the lockdown in the state till May 1. 

The state's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday feared that community transmission has begun in the state.

"In Punjab,27 cases are there with no travel history, yes it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," Amarinder Singh said.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 132.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nijjar killing: 'Shared intelligence among Five Eyes' led to Trudeau's claim, says US diplomat

Meet man who lives in Rs 1500 crore home, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, is brain behind…

World Lung Day 2023: How to keep a regular check on your lung health

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rules out return to NDA, BJP says won't take back even if he begs

Meet Alpesh Rathod, cracked NEET successfully, his MBBS admission got cancelled after one year due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE