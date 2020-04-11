Cost of Justice: 7 cops, one judge home-quarantined in Punjab after thief tests positive for COVID-19

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 132.

In a bizarre incident, seven police Personnel and a judge in Punjab were among 10 people who were quarantined after an alleged thief tested positive for COVID-19, the police stated on Friday.

In the Focal point area of Punjab, two alleged snatchers were caught by the residents of the area and handed over to the police and were later produced before a court of judge Monika Singh. , Assistant Commissioner of Police Vhaibh Sehgal stated.

However, during the court proceedings, the two men were coughing continuously, which made the court suspicious. The court immediately ordered their medical checkup.

One of them escaped while conducting the medical examination, and the other tested positive.

As soon as the results came in, the police team who came in contact with the thief went into home quarantine along with the judge. Two civilians were also among the 10 quarantined.

Police are on the hunt for the second man who is absconding.

Meanwhile, Punjab has extended the lockdown in the state till May 1.

The state's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday feared that community transmission has begun in the state.

"In Punjab,27 cases are there with no travel history, yes it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," Amarinder Singh said.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 132.