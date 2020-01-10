Headlines

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

India

Corruption complaint lodged against ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Besides Raghubar Das, former Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma, and several IAS officers have been named in the complaint for their alleged involvement in a scam related to Momentum Jharkhand Summit.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 06:22 PM IST

Barely two weeks after he lost power to Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has landed in trouble with a complaint being lodged against him with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Besides Das, former Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma, and several IAS officers have been named in the complaint for their alleged involvement in a scam related to Momentum Jharkhand Summit. 

According to a report by a local daily, the complaint was lodged by one Pankaj Kumar Yadav of Jan Sabha, a non-government organisation.

The NGO has alleged a scam worth Rs 100 crore, The Avenue Mail reported. 

The case will be transferred to a competent authority for scrutiny.

Reacting to the case, Das said, "Now that the government is theirs, anyone can file a complaint."

"I will not talk too much on this matter, because Momentum Jharkhand took place in a very transparent manner," he added. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced to stringent measures against corrupt politicians and bureaucrats on the last day of Jharkhand Assembly’s special session.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections held in December last year, the BJP lost power to JMM-Congress-RJD alliance with incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das losing his Jamshedpur East seat to BJP rebel Saryu Roy. 

 

