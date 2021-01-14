Mahesh Sharma to be first Indian MP to get COVID-19 vaccine on January 16

In a first, Member of Parliament from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 (Saturday). Sharma also chaired a meeting with the doctors of the district on the vaccination drive. Meanwhile, the first consignment the COVID-19 vaccines reached Noida amid tight security on Thursday. Preparations for vaccinations are in full-swing in the district.

As many as eight web booths have been identified for the vaccination drive from 10 am to 5 pm. The eight booths are - Government Institute of Medical Sciencesâ€‹, Sharda Hospital, Child PGI, District Hospital, JayPee Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Reality Hospital and Kailash Hospital. According to the strategy, as many as 100 health workers will be vaccinated in each booth.

Health workers given special trainingA total of 48 health workers have been deployed in all the eight web booths. The personnel will check the identity card of the beneficiaries, who will to the booth and then vaccinate them. There will be six health workers at each booth, who were given vaccination training on Wednesday.

Noida likely to get 26,898 vaccinesThe number of health workers registered on the COVID portal is 24,453. According to the health department official, 10 per cent more vaccines will be available against the total registered. This step has been taken keeping in view the situation of some vaccine failure. Accordingly, the district will get 26,898 vaccines. The officials clarified that with the increase in the number of personnel, the number of vaccines will also be increased.