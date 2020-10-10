Unlock 5.0: Schools in Uttar Pradesh to reopen from October 19, read rules and regulations here

Amid the Coronavirus mayhem, efforts are on to bring the country back on track by gradually easing out restrictions through the unlock procedure. In this process, the Uttar Pradesh government has given conditional permission to open schools from class 9 to 12. The schools are scheduled to open from October 19.

The classes will be held under the advisory of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India and the guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh government. Schools have to take utmost care regarding the health of the students by maintaining social distancing amongst other measures.

According to the guidelines by the Uttar Pradesh government and MHA, the classes will run in two shifts and written consent from the parents would be sought.

Other than the above orders schools would need to take regular necessary precautions like sanitization near gates, classes and washrooms, compulsory wearing of the mask and maintaining a distance between students. The schools cannot exceed a specified number of students in the class and no morning prayer meeting would be held to avoid gatherings. Students will not be allowed to go out at leisure and no tiffin and water bottle will be shared.

Earlier on October 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued new guidelines for ‘Unlock 5’, allowing more relaxations outside the containment zones. However, several states, have extended lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots till October 31 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.