Coronavirus update: India on high alert amid China Covid surge, 8 districts trigger fresh wave of concern

8 districts have triggered a wave of concern in India amid Covid fears

In the midst of the current rise in the Covid case across neighbouring country China, the Indian government has issued an alert to all the states and union territories, urging them to exercise caution and follow all the necessary guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While the overall positivity rate of the Covid-19 virus in India remains under one percent, several districts across the country have triggered concern regarding the potential spread of the virus and the threat of the BF.7 variant spread in the country.

According to the statistics gathered from over 600 districts across India, eight districts were flagged as areas of concern for India when it came to the coronavirus positivity rate. The districts are from states such as Tamil Nadu and Rajashtan.

The eight districts of concerns in India amid Covid spike are as follows –

Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh

Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya

Karauli district in Rajasthan

Ganganagar district in Rajasthan

Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

Nainital district of Uttarakhand

Rudraprayad district of Uttarakhand

Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh

This comes as the Centre has asked all citizens to exercise immense caution in view of the explosive Covid wave in neighbouring country China, and the threats of the spread of highly transmissible BF.7 variant of the infectious virus.

As per media reports, China is experiencing a single-day surge of millions of Covid cases per day, and the hospitals and medical centres have been left overcrowded due to the high number of covid-infected people.

The explosive wave of the Covid pandemic has been triggered by the BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant, which is considered to be the most transmissible variant of the virus as of now. One person infected with the BF.7 variant has the potential to infect 18 more people.

Further, health experts have said that the BF.7 variant of Covid may not cause as much destruction in India as it has in China due to the herd immunity factor in the country, and the high efficacy of India-made vaccines.

READ | India’s response to Tawang clash includes 120 Pralay missiles along China border: All about ‘apocalyptic’ missiles