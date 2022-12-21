Search icon
Coronavirus update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold Covid review meeting on Thursday, know what to expect

In view of the Covid surge in China over the last few days, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be conducting a review meeting on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

As the fears of another wave of the Covid pandemic have gripped neighbouring country China, the Union Health Ministry conducted a coronavirus review meeting. Following the Centre’s lead, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be conducting a Covid review meeting on Thursday, December 22.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in several countries, officials said.

The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, they said.

"Delhi government is alert. CM Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting regarding coronavirus tomorrow," an official said on Wednesday.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the central government had on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.

The public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a Covid review meeting on Wednesday with top health experts, taking stock of the situation in nearby countries. After the meeting, several major announcements regarding the same were made.

The Health Ministry announced that random testing will be done at international airports, mainly with travellers who are arriving from at-risk countries. NITI Aayog has also asked people to wear masks in crowded and public places to avoid infection.

(With PTI inputs)

