Coronavirus: Toll reaches 43; 63-year-old woman tests positive in Jammu

A fresh case of coronavirus infection has been reported from Jammu, where a 63-year-old woman has tested positive for the virus, making it the first case of the union territory.

With the confirmation, the total count of positive cases has reached 43, including the three persons who were discharged from the hospital after recovering.

"As of today, there are 43 total cases (3 positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 4 (Four) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday’s update – 1 (one) from Ernakulum, Kerala, 1 (one) from Delhi, 1(one) from Uttar Pradesh and 1 (One) from Jammu," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

The ministry further said that 43 samples have tested positive out of the 3,003 samples tested for COVID-19 with 2,694 samples having returned negative results.

"The patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal was tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, so far no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in the country," the ministry clarified after news reports emerged on Sunday suggesting the first death in the country due to the virus.

A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalized. 33,599 passengers are under observation. 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period, the ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, a three-year-old child with a history of travel to Italy was tested positive for the virus in Kerala on Monday. The child has been kept in isolation at the Ernakulam Medical College.

This is the first case in India where a child has been confirmed for the virus. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.