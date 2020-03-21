Coronavirus Scare: Riots erupt in Kolkata's Dum Dum jail as inmates clash with police, torch properties

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic scare has not even left prison premises untouched. Violent clashes erupted between inside the Dum Dum Central Jail in Kolkata on Saturday as inmates reportedly torched prison property, vandalised their cells, and hit out at the security personnel present there.

According to reports, minor clashes broke out among the undertrial convicts and the prisoners on Saturday morning, following which police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control. This is when the fiasco reportedly turned chaotic, as the inmates attacked the prison staff and pelted stones at them. Some local media reports even claimed that a few of the inmates tried to scale the prison walls with the help of long ladders, although the jail authorities have not yet confirmed if any of them did indeed manage to escape.

The scene reportedly took a turn for the worse when the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to deal with the riot-like situation. The security personnel allegedly fired two rounds in the air and tear gas at the inmates. In addition to the RAF, more police personnel were called in from three adjoining police stations.

#Breaking: Coronavirus fallout: Inmates of Dum Dum Central Jail have torched a portion of the jail as their bail hearings were not being held as courts are closed due to Coronavirus. Inmates pelting stones at authorities, police firing tear gas at them @dna @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/9TKx4pw8hK — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) March 21, 2020

The Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma and other senior officials had gone inside the jail. Officers are trying to bring the situation under control.

According to last received updates, the situaton still remains heated, and the inmates have taken control of an area within the prison premises. However, authorities are trying to bring the situation under control and maintaining strict vigilance to ensure that no inmates escape.

Local media agencies reported that the undertrial convicts inside the Ward No. 1 of the Dum Dum jail have accused the authorities of negligence and of not allowing the inmates to meet their families. The jail authorities have, in turn, responded to this accusation by saying that they were simply taking precautions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, especially in light of the fact that the courts have also suspended any non-essential hearings for the timebeing. This is why the convicts could not even be presented to the courts.

Reports claim that this was a point of contention between the authorities and the inmates which led to the clash and the vandalising of the prison premises. A few inmates even tried to breach the prison gates, it is being alleged.