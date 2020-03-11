Headlines

Coronavirus scare: Not just humans, even Gods wear masks in Varanasi temple

The priest also urged people to not touch the idols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 12:11 PM IST

At a time when people are advised to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus infection at bay, a priest of a temple in Varanasi has put face masks on deities and appealed the devotees to not touch the idols.

These photos from a temple in Varanasi are going viral and will put you in a thinking spot. 

"Coronavirus has spread across the country. We have put a mask on Lord Vishwanath to raise awareness about coronavirus. Just like we put clothes on the idols when it is cold and put ACs or fans when it's hot, we have put masks on the deities," temple priest Krishna Anand Pandey said on Monday.

The priest also urged people to not touch the idols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We are urging people not to touch the idols to prevent the spread of the virus. If people touch the idol, the virus will spread and more people will get infected," he added.

The priest and devotees at the temple were seen offering prayers wearing face masks.

