Coronavirus scare: As N95 mask stocks dwindle, Kolkata Police launches crackdown on hoarders

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani eyes new Rs 25000-40000 crore move, Reliance Retail files proposal for…

After facing backlash, Rajinikanth explains why he touched UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet: 'It's my habit to...'

Repeated rape, forced abortion after father’s death: How husband-wife duo subjected Delhi teen to horrific ordeal

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing to be postponed? ISRO scientist reveals possibility of changing date, know why

PM Modi-Xi Jinping to meet at BRICS Summit in Johannesburg? Here's what Centre says

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani eyes new Rs 25000-40000 crore move, Reliance Retail files proposal for…

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Motivational quotes by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rose, Jisoo

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

After facing backlash, Rajinikanth explains why he touched UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet: 'It's my habit to...'

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

HomeIndia

India

Coronavirus scare: As N95 mask stocks dwindle, Kolkata Police launches crackdown on hoarders

On Friday and Saturday, officers of Kolkata Police’s Enforcement Branch visited the medicine markets and raided the chemist shops besides carrying out searches to find whether any shopkeeper was holding on to the stocks.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Mar 07, 2020, 09:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After residents of Kolkata complained about the non-availability of the N95 masks in the city amidst Coronavirus scare, Kolkata Police’s Enforcement Branch paid a visit to the medicine markets aiming to crack down on the hoarders.

On Friday and Saturday, officers of Kolkata Police’s Enforcement Branch visited the medicine markets and raided the chemist shops besides carrying out searches to find whether any shopkeeper was holding on to the stocks.

However, senior officials of Kolkata Police later highlighted that the stocks of N95 masks were short in supply and none in the city were found hoarding N95 masks.

“During raids the availability of the masks, prices of both disposable and reusable masks were checked. There are some signs of a shortage of masks in the market. Bills of purchases were checked too.  The owners or the proprietors of the medicine stores were contacted and they were asked to sell the masks at reasonable prices. Raids would be continued. All the traders were directed to sell those masks in reasonable prices and not to take excessive rate by hoarding the same. We will maintain a sharp vigil on the medicine shops,” said a senior official of Enforcement Branch, Kolkata Police.

On Friday, the raids were conducted at Mehta Building, Bagri Market, Chittaranjan Avenue, College Street, vicinity of RG Kar Hospital and SSKM hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired a high-level meeting on Coronavirus on Saturday, where she directed the police and other agencies to ensure that traders do not hoard masks leading to a panic and rise in prices of the same.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Repeated rape, forced abortion after father’s death: How husband-wife duo subjected Delhi teen to horrific ordeal

Chandrayaan-3 to land on moon on August 23, know timing, where to watch live

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, married into millionaire family that owns Domino’s India; net worth is…

Ameesha Patel reveals she turned down Salman Khan's Tere Naam, SRK's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai due to...

This farmer's son built Rs 997266 crore company, donated 20 acres of land, was 'fifth son' of Mahatma Gandhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE