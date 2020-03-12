Coronavirus Pandemic: Union Health Ministry reviews decisions taken by India to tackle outbreak

With the Novel Coronavirus being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide reaching 118,000 in as many as 114 countries across the world, the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday reviewed its preparedness in the wake of the outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health listed the steps taken by the Government of India to tackle the coronavirus threat, under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We already have around 1 lakh testing kits available, additional testing kits have already been ordered and they are also in procurement. 52 testing facilities are located across the country. There are a total of 56 sample collection centers," the Health Ministry official said.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, India’s response was initiated on January 8 this year, much before WHO declared COVID-19 as a public health emergency on January 30. States were directed for health sector preparedness on January 17. On the same day, point of entry surveillance was also initiated.

Appropriate arrangements have been made for community surveillance, quarantine facilities, isolation wards, adequate PPEs, trained manpower, rapid response teams for management of COVID-19. Screening at airports was started on January 17 at three airports (Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata) which was extended to four more airports (Chennai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad) on January 21. It was subsequently extended to 30 airports. Now all incoming passengers are being universally screened at the 30 airports.

Similarly, screening was initiated for vessels arriving at 12 major ports and 65 non-major ports.

India started evacuating nationals from COVID-19 affected countries on February 21. So far, the Government of India has evacuated 900 Indian citizens along with 48 belonging to other nationalities like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru.

In addition, 83 evacuees from Italy who arrived yesterday have been housed at Manesar facility for quarantine. All patients in hospitals are being treated and reported to be stable.

A high-level group of union ministers was constituted to continuously monitor the situation and evaluate preparedness and formulate measures regarding the management of COVID-19 in the country. The Group of Ministers (GoM) has met six times so far to review the situation.

In view of the rapidly evolving situation, two meetings of the GoM were held on March 11. The GoM deliberated on various precautionary measures that may be considered in the interest of the citizens of India. Based on the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries chaired by Cabinet Secretary, the GoM made some important decisions last evening which are as follows:

All existing visas (except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas) stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

A visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

OCI cardholders already in India can stay in India as long as they want.

Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through the e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc. of their visa or grant of any consular service if they choose to do so.

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons may contact the nearest Indian Mission.

In addition to Visa restrictions already in place, passengers traveling from /having visited Italy or the Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries. This is in enforcement since 0000 hrs. of 10th March 2020 and is a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside.

All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after 15th February 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.

Incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, are advised to avoid non-essential travel and are informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.

Indian nationals are further strongly advised to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, the Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany.

All incoming international passengers returning to India should self- monitor their health and follow required do’s and don’ts as detailed by the Government.

International traffic through land borders will be restricted to designated check posts with robust screening facilities. These will be notified separately by M/o Home Affairs.

All international Passengers entering India are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form in duplicate (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) to Health Officials and Immigration officials and undergo Universal Health Screening at the designated health counters at all Points of Entry.

As of now, 73 cases are confirmed for COVID-19. Three of these cases from Kerala have recovered and been discharged.