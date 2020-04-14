Coronavirus Pandemic: PM Modi changes profile pic on Twitter to raise awareness about face masks

Just moments after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the profile picture of his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The new picture shows PM with his face covered in hopes of increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade solutions to be safe in this time of COVID-19.

The current 21-day nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 with promises of relaxation from April 20 for areas without hotspots.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said the extension of lockdown is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

HERE IS THE PICTURE:

However, for other areas, the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days. The prime minister said detailed guidelines on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.

The ongoing 21-day lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.

PM Modi also stated that he seeks 'saat baaton mein saath' (support in 7 steps) during these dark times.

1. Take special care of the elderly, especially those who are unwell or have some medical conditions

2. Adhere to the lakshman rekha of lockdown and social distancing

3. Follow Ayush Ministry's advisory to increase immunity

4. Download Aarogya Setu mobile app to fight coronavirus

5. Help and take care of the poor

6. Show empathy towards those employed in your company, business. Do not sack them

7. Have respect for coronafighters - doctors, police and sanitation workers.

Modi also acknowledged how the people of India have gone through hardships to save the country. He also said he respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 9352 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 324 fatalities have been reported.