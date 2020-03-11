Coronavirus pandemic: MEA appoints nodal person to coordinate relief efforts

The Union Ministry of External Affairs has appointed a nodal person to coordinate the measures in the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis that has unfolded across the country and the world.

The person who has been appointed in the position is an additional Secretary official. According to sources, he will play an important role in streamlining the global efforts of the ministry in addressing the challenge of the coronavirus epidemic.

India has so far led five evacuation missions to get back Indian and foreign nationals from the Coronavirus-hit regions of the world like China, Japan, and Iran. India is also gearing up to evacuate nationals from Italy.

948 people have been evacuated by India so far, of which 900 are Indians and 48 belong to different nationalities, including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru.

The three evacuation missions were to Wuhan on February 1, 2 and 26, while the fourth evacuation mission was to Japan to get back stranded Indians on the cruise ship 'Diamond Princess'. The last mission was to Iran, which was done by Indian Air Force (IAF) and 58 Indians were brought back.

India will be sending its medical team to Italy now to screen and facilitate the evacuation of its citizens from the southern European country.