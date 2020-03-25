Coronavirus Pandemic: Global death toll crosses 20,000; Italy-Spain account for more than half

Spain has 3,434 deaths, surpassing China to record the second-highest death toll across the world.

The global coronavirus death toll crossed 20,000-mark on Wednesday Italy recorded another 683 deaths within 24 hours, taking the number to 7503. The number of cases in the country reached 74,384 with 5,210 more cases being recorded on Wednesday.

Spain, the second most affected country in the European Union, surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths as added 443 dead to its yesterday's figure. Spain has recorded 3,434 deaths against China's figure of 3,281. The number of cases in Spain rose to 47,610 as it added 5,552 new patients to the growing list of coronavirus infected people.

The number of affected people worldwide crossed 4.5 lakh-mark, with the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database putting the figure at 451,355, adding over 45,000 cases in just one day.

The number of cases in the past two weeks has seen a dramatic jump. While it took 67 days from the detection of the first case to reach one lakh, most of them in China, it took 11 days to infect another one lakh people. The number of cases rose exponentially after that as it took only four days to reach from 2 to 3 lakh and three days to add another one lakh cases as it crossed 4-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The most dramatic rise in a number of cases has been in the United States where total confirmed cases reached 60,115 on Wednesday with 827 related deaths. The US added over 6,000 cases and 58 deaths in just 24 hours.

In terms of cases per million, China's is 56 while Italy has the total case per million population of 1230. China has registered 2 deaths/million while it is 124 in Italy.

The number of deaths in Iran crossed 2,000-mark. The Johns Hopkins University database put the number of deaths in Iran at 2,077 with the total number of confirmed cases at 27,017.

In India, the number of cases jumped to 606 with 10 deaths. The government on Tuesday imposed a nationwide complete lockdown from 21-days with only essential personnel allowed to come out of their homes.