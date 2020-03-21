Coronavirus Pandemic: Dubai-returned man quarantined by Mumbai cops, BMC issues amended order for social distancing

A 43-year-old man roaming the streets of Mumbai's Dharavi locality, which houses one of the world's largest slums, was detained on Saturday by the Mumbai Police as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection spread. It was reported that the man had returned from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) four days ago and had not quarantined himself as home.

The behaviour was tagged as 'irresponsible' and 'reckless' by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Greater Mumbai, which posted the news of the detention on their official Twitter handle. The BMC further said that the man, who should have home quarantined himself, has now been quarantined again at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

#IrresponsibleAndReckless A man roaming on the streets of Dharavi, was detained today by @MumbaiPolice . The 43-year old had returned from Dubai 4 days ago, & though supposed to be in #HomeQuarantine! He has been quarantined again, & is now at Seven Hills Hospital.#NaToCorona https://t.co/ZGhTlunaJn pic.twitter.com/doP2a1xrOg — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 20, 2020

Earlier, BMC had provided an update from its Twitter handle regarding the situation in the city, once again urging citizens to practice social distancing. The civic body also said that it is imperative that the "essential services" stay on, especially since the surivival of a huge population living in adverse conditions in the slums and single rooms are dependent on food, water and other basic facilities.

"While Mumbaikars need to take it easy & stay away, it is also essential that “essential services” stay ON! Survival of 70+ lakh living in slums, & few lakhs cramped in single rooms is dependant on food, water & such basics," BMC posted on Twitter, along with an amended order under Rule-10 for social distancing.

#OfficialUpdateMumbai While Mumbaikars need to take it easy & stay away, it is also essential that “essential services” stay ON! Survival of 70+ lakh living in slums, & few lakhs cramped in single rooms is dependant on food, water & such basics.#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/OlrB560ZNG pic.twitter.com/eoVAuhNqdG — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 20, 2020

The order lists measures such as restricting vehicular movement in the areas of quarantine centres, closure of schools, cinema halls, private establishments, and other places of mass gatherings, and other measures to cut down the spread and flatten the curve.

A link to the amended order under the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika is provided here. It is to be noted that this order supercedes all earlier orders.