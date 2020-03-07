Headlines

Coronavirus outbreak: With three more confirmed, positive cases in India rise to 34

All of them are in stable condition, the Union Health Ministry reported.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 07, 2020, 09:09 PM IST

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday reported three more positive Coronavirus cases in India, bringing the total number of positive cases up to 34.

Out of the three cases, two cases have been reported from Ladakh with travel history from Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman.

All of them are in stable condition, the Union Health Ministry reported.

Earlier in the day, Punjab reported two fresh cases of coronavirus. Both the patients came back from Italy, and have been admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. 

Jammu and Kashmir too reported two suspected cases of COVID-19 today. Both persons reportedly have a high probability of being tested positive owing to high viral load cases. They are kept in isolation at Government Medical College Jammu.

Meanwhile, primary classes in all government and private schools in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Bandipora will remain closed till March 31 to the coronavirus scare. All the schools in Jammu and Samba districts will also remain closed. 

Around 29,607 people have been kept under observation at the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network for novel coronavirus till March 5. Moreover, 6,49, 452 passengers were screened for COVID-19 at 30 Indian airports as of March 6.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting of various ministries to review the situation on novel coronavirus and action taken so far.

The meeting was attended by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister for State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Dr Vinod K Paul, Member Niti Ayog; and General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretaries of Health, Pharma, Civil Aviation, External Affairs, Health Research, Home, Shipping, NDMA and other officials.

During the meeting, Secretary of Department of Pharma conveyed about the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and other consumables for use in India. 

Issues related to need for a continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community-level surveillance as per protocol, and ensuring the availability of sufficient beds for isolation were also discussed in the meeting.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan emphasised the need for effective coordination with states for a timely response while Niti Ayog emphasised the need for increasing surge capacity for hospitalisation. 

He mentioned that in view of the opinion of experts, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as far as possible and be made aware of Dos and Don’ts. He directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the disease spread.

