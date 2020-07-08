Coronavirus Outbreak: With spike of 22,752 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7.42 lakh; death toll 20,642

As the coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly, India is now just behind the United States and Brazil in terms of the total confirmed cases as it already overtook Russia to take the third spot in the list of worst-hit nations in the world affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It is, therefore, also the biggest epicenter of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Asia.

With over 22,700 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 7.42 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 20,600-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 7,42,417 cases, which include 2,64,944 active cases; 4,56,831 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 20,642 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 2,17,121 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 9,250 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 86,500-mark and the death toll has topped the 5,000-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 86,509 cases and 5,002 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,18,594 cases. The state crossed Delhi to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

The national capital is third on the list with 1,02,831 cases.

After Delhi comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 37,636 cases with 26,744 patients recovered and 1,978 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 29,968 cases of which 19,627 have recovered and 827 patients are dead.

West Bengal has reported 23,837 positive cases so far of which 15,790 patients have recovered and 804 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Rajasthan, as many as 21,104 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 16,575 recovered and 472 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 5,895 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

The Health Ministry said that the Union Government has emphasized on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing, and timely clinical management of the COVID19 cases.

The central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.