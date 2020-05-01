Coronavirus Outbreak: With highest one-day spike, death toll in India rises to 1152; total cases cross 35,000

viral
In the last 24 hours, 1,755 cases and 77 deaths have been recorded across the country.
The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1100 on Friday with the number of infected cases rising above 35,000 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.
As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 25,148 as 9,065 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated. A total of 35,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 10,498 cases and 459 deaths. 1773 people have been cured and discharged in the state, the data provided by the Centre said. However, the latest update by the state health department puts the number of confirmed cases at 11,506 and death toll at 485.
Friday saw a hike of 1008 cases and 26 deaths in the country, a figure yet to be reflected in the Union Health Ministry's database.
Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 4,395 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 214 succumbed to the disease. As per the latest data provided by the state government, 4,721 cases and 236 deaths are confirmed in Gujarat.
On Friday alone, the state saw 22 deaths and 326 cases.
Delhi has reported 3515 cases of coronavirus with 59 deaths and 1094 people have been discharged after the treatment, the data on the MoHFW website showed. The latest count provided by the Delhi government, however, showed a spike of 223 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 3738 and 61, respectively.
Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2719 positive cases including 482 patients recovered/discharged and 137 fatalities.
Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1463
|403
|33
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|42
|29
|1
|5
|Bihar
|426
|82
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|40
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3515
|1094
|59
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|4395
|613
|214
|11
|Haryana
|313
|209
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|28
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|614
|216
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|111
|20
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|576
|235
|22
|16
|Kerala
|497
|383
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2719
|482
|137
|19
|Maharashtra
|10498
|1773
|459
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|143
|41
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2584
|836
|58
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2323
|1258
|27
|28
|Telangana
|1039
|441
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|57
|36
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2281
|555
|41
|32
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|35365
|9065
|1152
The Centre on Friday further extended the nationwide lockdown for two weeks beyond May 3 for two weeks. The nationwide restrictions started on March 25, a day after the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks, a government press release said.
MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.