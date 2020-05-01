Coronavirus Outbreak: With highest one-day spike, death toll in India rises to 1152; total cases cross 35,000

In the last 24 hours, 1,755‬ cases and 77 deaths have been recorded across the country.

The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1100 on Friday with the number of infected cases rising above 35,000 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 25,148 as 9,065 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated. A total of 35,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far.

In the last 24 hours, 1,755‬ cases have been recorded across the country. 77 deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest 24-hour spike in the country so far.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 10,498 cases and 459 deaths. 1773 people have been cured and discharged in the state, the data provided by the Centre said. However, the latest update by the state health department puts the number of confirmed cases at 11,506 and death toll at 485.

Friday saw a hike of 1008 cases and 26 deaths in the country, a figure yet to be reflected in the Union Health Ministry's database.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 4,395 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 214 succumbed to the disease. As per the latest data provided by the state government, 4,721 cases and 236 deaths are confirmed in Gujarat.

On Friday alone, the state saw 22 deaths and 326 cases.

Delhi has reported 3515 cases of coronavirus with 59 deaths and 1094 people have been discharged after the treatment, the data on the MoHFW website showed. The latest count provided by the Delhi government, however, showed a spike of 223 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 3738 and 61, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2719 positive cases including 482 patients recovered/discharged and 137 fatalities.

Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1463 403 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 42 29 1 5 Bihar 426 82 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 40 36 0 8 Delhi 3515 1094 59 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4395 613 214 11 Haryana 313 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 28 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 614 216 8 14 Jharkhand 111 20 3 15 Karnataka 576 235 22 16 Kerala 497 383 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2719 482 137 19 Maharashtra 10498 1773 459 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 143 41 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 357 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2584 836 58 27 Tamil Nadu 2323 1258 27 28 Telangana 1039 441 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 57 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2281 555 41 32 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 35365 9065 1152

The Centre on Friday further extended the nationwide lockdown for two weeks beyond May 3 for two weeks. The nationwide restrictions started on March 25, a day after the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks, a government press release said.

MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.