Coronavirus Outbreak: With 89,706 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 43.70 lakh

With over 89,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 43 lakh-mark, while the death toll is nearing the 74,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 43,70,129 cases, which include 8,97,394 active cases; 33,98,845 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 73,890 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 89,706 new COVID-19 cases and 1,115 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 9.43-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,17,094 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 4,74,940 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 4,12,190 cases with 3,08,573 patients recovered, and 6,680 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,78,473 cases of which 2,11,170 have recovered and 4,047 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 1,97,135 positive cases so far of which 1,70,140 patients have recovered and 4,618 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,86,956 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,60,025 recovered and 3,677 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 92,516 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 5,18,04,677 samples were tested up to September 8, 2020. Of these, 11,54,549 samples were tested yesterday.