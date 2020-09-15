Coronavirus Outbreak: With 83,809 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 49 lakh; death toll tops 80,000

Headlines

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls; MP Vijay Baghel fielded from CM's constituency

Arjun Tendulkar sends special message to Prithvi Shaw after latter's county stint comes to end due to injury

Chinese youth opt for 'temporary partners' to sidestep complex relationships, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Boy dances in Delhi Metro for Insta reel, internet says 'please stop'

Indore: 2 killed in Indore as security guard opens fire after argument over dogs

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs IRE series opener live

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

Mysore Pak: What's so special about one of the world's best street food?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

HomeIndia

India

Coronavirus Outbreak: With 83,809 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 49 lakh; death toll tops 80,000

With over 83,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 49 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 80,000-mark as well.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With over 83,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 49 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 80,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 49,30,237 cases, which include 9,90,061 active cases; 38,59,400 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 80,776 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 83,809 new COVID-19 cases and 1,054 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 10.77-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,75,079 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 5,08,511 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 4,67,689 cases with 3,61,823 patients recovered, and 7,384 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,17,195 cases of which 2,45,417 have recovered and 4,491 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 2,21,533 positive cases so far of which 1,88,072 patients have recovered and 4,770 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,05,919 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,78,223 recovered and 4,003 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1,10,819 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT, IIM graduate who bagged AIR 68 in UPSC; shared her success mantra for young aspirants

Several villages in Punjab’s Ropar district flooded, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers to visit flood-hit areas

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ burns the internet, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s mega Rs 14200 crore investment plan revealed: Maximum Rs 7000 crore share for this lesser-known firm

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE