Coronavirus Outbreak: With 83,809 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 49 lakh; death toll tops 80,000

With over 83,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday crossed the 49 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 80,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 49,30,237 cases, which include 9,90,061 active cases; 38,59,400 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 80,776 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 83,809 new COVID-19 cases and 1,054 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 10.77-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,75,079 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 5,08,511 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 4,67,689 cases with 3,61,823 patients recovered, and 7,384 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,17,195 cases of which 2,45,417 have recovered and 4,491 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 2,21,533 positive cases so far of which 1,88,072 patients have recovered and 4,770 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,05,919 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,78,223 recovered and 4,003 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1,10,819 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.