Coronavirus Outbreak: With 83,347 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 56 lakh; death toll tops 90,000-mark

With over 83,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 56 lakh-mark, while the death toll has topped the 90,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 55,46,011 cases, which include 9,68,377 active cases; 45,87,614 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 90,020 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 83,347 new COVID-19 cases and 1,085 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 12.42-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 6,39,302 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 5,52,674 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 5,33,850 cases with 4,32,450 patients recovered, and 8,228 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,64,543 cases of which 2,96,183 have recovered and 5,212 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 2,53,075 positive cases so far of which 2,16,401 patients have recovered and 5,051 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,31,484 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 2,02,030 recovered and 4,483 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1,42,758 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested up to September 22 for COVID-19. Out of these, 9,53,683 samples were tested yesterday.