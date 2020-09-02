Coronavirus Outbreak: With 78,357 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally tops 37 lakh

With over 78,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 37 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 66,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 37,69,524 cases, which include 8,01,282 active cases; 29,01,909 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 66,333 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 78,357 new COVID-19 cases and 1,045 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 8 lakh-mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,45,139 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 4,33,969 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 3,51,481 cases with 2,54,626 patients recovered, and 5,837 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,35,757 cases of which 1,76,677 have recovered and 3,542 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 1,77,060 positive cases so far of which 1,56,728 patients have recovered and 4,462 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,65,721 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,37,616 recovered and 3,283 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 76,526 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.