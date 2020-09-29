Coronavirus Outbreak: With 70,589 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally mounts to 61.45 lakh

With over 70,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday (September 29) crossed the 61 lakh-mark, while the death toll has topped the 96,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 61,45,292 cases, which include 9,47,576 active cases; 51,01,398 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 96,318 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 70,589 new COVID-19 cases and 776 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 13.51-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 6,81,161 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 5,86,497 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 5,82,458 cases with 4,69,750 patients recovered, and 8,641 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,90,875 cases of which 3,31,270 have recovered and 5,652 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 2,73,098 positive cases so far of which 2,40,703 patients have recovered and 5,272 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,50,580 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 2,19,844 recovered and 4,837 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1,79,923 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday.