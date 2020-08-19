Headlines

Coronavirus Outbreak: With 64,531 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally nears 28 lakh

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Coronavirus Outbreak: With 64,531 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally nears 28 lakh

With more than 64,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 27.67 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 52,000-mark as well.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 10:27 AM IST

With more than 64,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 27.67 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 52,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 27,67,274 cases, which include 6,76,514 active cases; 20,37,871 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 52,889 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 54,531 new COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

 

 

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra has crossed the 6.15 lakh-mark and registered 6,15,477 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,49,654 cases. The state crossed Andhra Pradesh to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Andhra Pradesh is third on the list with 3,06,261 cases.

After Andhra Pradesh comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 2,40,948 cases with 1,56,949 patients recovered, and 4,201 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,62,434 cases of which 1,09,607 have recovered and 2,585 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 1,54,741 positive cases so far of which 1,39,447 patients have recovered and 4,226 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,22,753 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 92,690 recovered and 2,528 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 47,898 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that the total samples tested up to 18th August is 3,17,42,782, which includes the 8,01,518 samples that were tested yesterday.

