Coronavirus outbreak: Two patients from Pune tested positive, confirmed cases rise to 47 in India

Two people in Pune, with travel history to Dubai, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, becoming the latest cases of infection on Monday, taking the number of those infected in India to 47. This came soon after a Bengaluru resident who recently returned from the US and a Punjab man with a travel history to Italy were confirmed with coronavirus infection.

Both Pune patients have been admitted to Naidu Hospital in the city.

Earlier, a three-year-old child who returned to Kerala from Italy tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The latest state to report a positive case is from Karnataka where a Bengaluru resident who recently returned from the US is confirmed to have been infected with the new virus.

This was confirmed by Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar who said the condition of the person is stable.

"The wife and child of Bengaluru coronavirus patient have been quarantined. He returned to Bengaluru from the US on March 1, and developed symptoms on March 5. A colleague who was travelling with him has also been quarantined," he said.

"A total of 2666 people may have come in contact with the person who has tested positive for Coronavirus. He travelled from the US to India via Dubai; Contact tracing is underway," Sudhakar added.

Another confirmed case was reported from Punjab's Hoshiarpur where a person with a travel history to Italy tested positive on Monday.

There are other two suspected cases in Chandigarh who have been admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

"Two suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted today. They're husband-wife from Baltana, Punjab. They had visited Switzerland and returned on March 1," the medical college said.

Their samples have been taken and the report is likely to come out later on Monday night, it said.

In Kerala, the number of positive cases has risen to nine, with the child being treated at the isolation ward of Ernakulam's Kalamassery Medical College hospital while five others undergoing treatment in Pathanamthitta. This includes three early cases who have been treated and discharged.

Twelve people, including the child and its parents, are under observation in the isolation ward of Kochi's Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

The child and its family returned to India at 7.55 am on March 7 by an Emirates flight (EK 530). The state health authorities have appealed to all the passengers of the flight to report to them immediately.

The Kerala government has warned that failure to inform authorities about travel history and symptoms would be considered a crime and such people would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a person who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai and was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital with symptoms of coronavirus has went missing.

Sindhu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, said the person has not been tested positive and only has fever.

"No positive case has been found in Mangaluru till now. He has not shown any coronavirus-related symptoms. He just had a fever. He was shifted to district hospital last night, but he is not cooperating with us. He is not ready to stay in a hospital. We are convincing him," the DC said.

So far, 45 cases have been confirmed in India, including 16 Italian tourists. The four new cases confirmed on Monday were reported from Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll rising up to 3,882.

Hers is a break up of total COVID-19 cases in India:

Karnataka: One case - Bengaluru resident who returned from the US recently.

Punjab: One case - A person from Hoshiarpur with a travel history to Italy has been tested positive.

Kerala: Nine cases, with a three-year-old becoming the latest confirmed patient. Earlier, three students who returned from Wuhan were treated and discharged.

Ladakh: Two persons with a travel history to Iran have been tested positive.

Jammu and Kashmir: One case - confirmed today.

Tamil Nadu: One person with a travel history to Oman is the first case from Tamil Nadu.

Delhi: Four cases - One person has a travel history to Italy, another to Malaysia

Rajasthan: 17 cases - 16 Italian tourists in Jaipur and one Indian who accompanied are 17 infected people in Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh: Eight cases - One man who returned from Iran and six family members of a Delhi patient tested positive in Agra. Another case was confirmed today.

Telangana: One who has been tested positive has a Dubai travel history.

While the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed the case in Punjab, it is yet to confirm the Karnataka case.

The ministry said as many as 11,913 cases are under IDSP community followup. 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen tested positive in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.

A total of 9,41,717 international passengers from 8,827 flights have been screened at airports till now with 54 passengers being referred to IDSP/ hospitals, the ministry said.

To meet the increasing demand and convenient screening of passengers, manpower deployed at airports have been substantially increased, it said. There are now 286 doctors, 160 nurses and 295 paramedics stationed at airports across the country, the ministry added.